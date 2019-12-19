Image copyright Manchester City Council Image caption Stevenson Square could be part-pedestrianised

Parts of Manchester's Northern Quarter could be pedestrianised.

Parts of Stevenson Square and Thomas Street would be closed to vehicles under Manchester City Council's plans, while additional cycle lanes would be created in the area.

The local authority said its plans would make the streets of the Northern Quarter "more attractive, safer and greener".

A public consultation on the proposals is open for comments until 17 February.

The council said the scheme would be funded by a £10.6m contribution from the mayor's Challenge Fund and £1m from a government grant.

The plans include segregated cycle lanes, the removal of some on-street parking, and changing some areas to one-way access for vehicles.

No vehicles travelling towards Piccadilly would be able to use Stevenson Square between Oldham Street and Newton Street.

Image caption Consultation events are to be held in January

Thomas Street would be only open for pedestrians and cycles, with the exception of permitted loading times in the mornings and evenings.

Traffic would be allow to turn right from Shudehill to use a section of High Street which is currently only open for trams.

In June, Manchester City Council announced it would be closing parts of Thomas Street on weekend evenings.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham appointed Olympian Chris Boardman as the city region's first cycling tsar in 2017.

Plans for a £28m cycling and walking network across the city region were unveiled in 2018.