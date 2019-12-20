A man is due in court charged with terrorism offences.

Daniel Burke, 32, has been charged with two counts of preparing for an act of terrorism and one count of funding terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was arrested in Dover on 7 December on suspicion of "Syria-related terrorism offences", West Midlands Police said.

Mr Burke, of Amberwood Drive, Manchester, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.