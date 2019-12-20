Image copyright Trafford Council Image caption Charlotte collected her lost ring after a call was put out on social media by Trafford Council

A woman has been reunited with her ring after it fell into a ballot box as she voted in the general election.

The wedding ring fell from Charlotte's index finger when the 22-year-old cast her vote at a polling station in Timperley, Greater Manchester.

Trafford Council started a search after counting staff found it in a ballot box from Cloverlea Primary School.

A council spokeswoman said: "We are so pleased to have traced her, and to give her the best Christmas present ever."

The wedding ring was given to Charlotte by her mother, who wanted to pass it down as a family heirloom after she bought a new one.

Image copyright Trafford Council Image caption Trafford Council's Sara Saleh (left) gave the ring to Charlotte (right)

Charlotte said: "I went home and later realised I had lost the ring and looked everywhere for it. I was really upset that I couldn't find it."

Two days later a friend told her about an online appeal to find the owner of a ring that was found in a ballot box at Cloverlea.

"The penny dropped and I realised it must be mine," she added.

"I didn't want to face my mum's wrath. I'm going to be a lot more careful in the future."

Sara Saleh, a director at Trafford Council, said: "Nobody came forward for the first 24 hours and we were worried we would never find the owner of the ring, so we were delighted when Charlotte got in touch."