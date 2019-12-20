Image copyright Google Image caption The Bardsley Group's headquarters in Dukinfield, Tameside

Two hundred people have lost their jobs after a Greater Manchester construction company in went into administration.

Staff at the Bardsley Group's headquarters in Tameside were told about the decision on Friday morning.

The group, which has been operating for 55 years, had a recent annual turnover of around £80 million and offices in Manchester and Leeds.

Administrators Duff & Phelps said they hoped to find a buyer for the business.

The administrators said the company had been involved in the construction of hotels, schools and thousands of homes.

A statement said the firm had "experienced challenging market conditions" including contractual disputes and "new opportunities being delayed".

'Uncertainty'

The downturn was linked to "the uncertainty in the economic and political environment," the statement added.

The group had hoped to attract new investment or organise a merger to tide it over until next year when new orders are expected.

However, despite a number of expressions of interest, no acceptable formal offers had been made," the statement continued.

The administrators now hope to sell the business as a going concern.