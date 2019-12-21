Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was seen near junction two in Bury

A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the M66, Greater Manchester Police has said.

The pedestrian was seen on the northbound carriageway near junction two in Bury before he was hit by a vehicle at about 20:15 GMT on Friday.

GMP said the impact "forced the pedestrian on to the southbound carriageway where he was involved in collisions with further vehicles".

The man died at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

PC Nicholas Corlett said: "Our inquiries are in their early stages but we believe several people witnessed this collision and might have dashcam footage or information that could assist us."