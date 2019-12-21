Oldham triple-vehicle crash driver dies
A driver died in a crash involving three vehicles after suffering a medical episode, police believe.
The 53-year-old man died at the scene of the collision on Oldham Way, at about 20:15 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
PC Karl Horner said: "The driver may have had a medical episode prior to the collision but an investigation has been launched."
He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.