The officers were attacked when dealing with a fight outside the Assheton Arms, Middleton

Three men have been charged after a police officer was punched and stamped on and her colleague was knocked unconscious.

The officers were on their way to another incident when they stopped to break up "a large fight" in Middleton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday.

The female officer was dragged to the ground and her male colleague was knocked out with a punch to the head.

Three men aged 23, 29 and 34 have been charged with violent disorder.

They were remanded in custody to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Both officers were taken to hospital but have since been discharged and are recovering at home, a police spokesman said.

The attack happened after "Mad Friday" - the last Friday before Christmas, which sees a spike in alcohol-related incidents, and has become one of the busiest days for the emergency services.