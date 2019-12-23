Image copyright Cavendish Press Image caption PC Shazad Saddique's family said he "had a real passion for the outdoors and helping others".

A policeman drowned after being sucked into a whirlpool during an adventure holiday in Scotland, an inquest heard.

PC Shazad Saddique, 38, died while swimming near the Fairy Pools waterfall on the Isle of Syke on 19 July.

Tourists including a French policeman pulled the father-of-three, of Oldham, Greater Manchester clear but they could not revive him.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer's wife was expecting their fourth child at the time.

Rochdale Coroner's Court heard PC Saddique, who was a student officer based in Ashton-under-Lyne, was involved in outreach work with local youths to get them into the countryside.

He had arranged the Scottish trip for 30 people including his brother and 13-year-old son.

The court heard that he jumped into the water at Fairy Pools - a natural waterfall phenomenon in the Cuillin Mountain Range in Glen Brittle - with goggles, wetsuit and swimming shoes.

He had been swimming for about an hour when tragedy struck.

Image copyright Cavendish Press Image caption PC Shazad Saddique was also a keen runner who ran marathons around the world and hiked

Family friend Temour Ahmed said: "I heard people shouting and went to the pool I could see Shazad was unresponsive in the water.

"I tried to get into the water but there was a very strong undercurrent which was pulling my trousers down so I got out."

He added: "It was looking like a whirlpool effect.

''Eventually we were able to get to Shazad from the water but sadly his lips where blue and he was totally unresponsive."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Saddique, who joined GMP in 2018, was praised by the coroner for being a "role model"

Coroner Joanne Kearsley recorded a conclusion of death by drowning and said it was a "very, very sad case".

She added: ''More likely than not he became caught up in a strong current which created a vortex effect."

The coroner also praised PC Saddique for touching "the lives of many".

His family said he was "the most selfless person you could ever hope to meet".

Their statement added: "He was the best dad, and his wife and kids were his absolute world.''