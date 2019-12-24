Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a man in his 50s was found at a house in Prestwich in January

A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further action after police found no suspicious circumstances surrounding a body find.

The body of a man aged in his 50s was discovered at a house in Warwick Street, Prestwich in Bury, Greater Manchester on 25 January.

Police arrested the 38-year-old at the scene.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said a file would be passed to the coroner.