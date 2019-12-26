Police find children's stolen Christmas gifts

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Officers returned the stolen gifts to the burglary victims

Children who had their Christmas presents stolen have received their gifts after they were found by police officers.

The family, who live on Buckley Lane, Farnworth, found they had been burgled after they woke up on Christmas Day.

Inquiries led officers from Greater Manchester Police to a nearby address where they found the items.

A 38-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Before officers made the discovery, the charity Homeless Aid UK donated presents to the children, a police spokesperson said.

Insp William Jennings-Wharton said: "Burglary is an extremely emotive crime, which is heightened at Christmas time especially when it involves children.

"The officers worked incredibly hard and their extensive inquiries enabled us to obtain information about the whereabouts of the presents, before we searched an address and were able to recover them."