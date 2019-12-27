Image copyright Wolfgang Stuhr Image caption Peter Saville designed a new England football kit in 2010

Graphic designer Peter Saville has been honoured in the New Year's list.

Saville, who was one of the founders of Manchester's renowned Factory Records and went on to become the city's creative director, is made a CBE.

He said it had been his "great good fortune to work with some extraordinary people and it is with them in mind that respectfully I receive this honour".

Others with links to Greater Manchester who have been honoured include poet Jackie Kay and cricketer Clive Lloyd.

Image copyright Peter Saville Image caption Peter Saville's designs for Factory became famous across the world

Graduating with first class honours from Manchester Polytechnic in 1978, Saville came to prominence in the late 1970s and early 1980s, as Factory, the label he founded with Tony Wilson and Alan Erasmus, took off.

His designs for albums and singles by Joy Division and New Order saw his work become globally recognised.

In 2004, he began working as the consultant creative director to Manchester City Council and went on to become an artistic adviser to Manchester International Festival.

He has exhibited internationally and worked with the bands such as Pulp and Suede. In 2010 he designed a new England football kit.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kay has lived in Manchester for several years and is chancellor of the University of Salford

Poet Jackie Kay, who has been made an MBE, was made the Scots Makar, the nation's laureate, in 2016 and is the chancellor at the University of Salford.

Born in Edinburgh, the Manchester-based writer has received several awards for her work, including the Somerset Maugham Award and the Guardian Fiction Prize and has said she regards much of her writing as Scottish, not necessarily in subject but in language and speech rhythms.

Clive Lloyd, who has been knighted, captained the West Indies side that dominated international cricket for a generation and spent almost two decades plying his trade with bat and ball for Lancashire.