Image copyright Family handout Image caption In eight months, Ibrahim Yousaf raised more than £1300 for cancer support centre Maggies

A teenage charity fundraiser and war veteran have become the youngest and oldest people on the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Ibrahim Yousaf, 13, from Oldham, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

He is joined by veteran of the 1944 Battle of Arnhem, Wilf Oldham, 99, from Radcliffe, who is appointed MBE for his services.

Mr Oldham was one of the few soldiers who successfully escaped.

Other people honoured with links to Greater Manchester include Factory Records designer Peter Saville and West Indies cricketer Clive Lloyd.

Image copyright IWM/Getty Images Image caption Mr Oldham took part in Operation Market Garden, which was depicted in the film A Bridge Too Far

Mr Oldham took part in Operation Market Garden that saw 35,000 British, American and Polish troops go behind German lines in a bid to open up an attack route for allied forces.

The subsequent fighting around Arnhem saw more than 1500 Commonwealth soldiers killed.

"I was very surprised, of course, because it's the last thing I ever expected," Mr Oldham said.

"I'm a very humble man and I feel very proud."

The youngest recipient of the honours this year said he wanted to "thank the people of Oldham".

Mr Yousaf began charity work aged 12 when he donated his birthday money to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital charity.

The teenager has raised more than £2,000 for charities, hospitals and food banks.

"I truly believe the real stars and the heroes are the charities and all I ask is for everyone to please follow and support them," he added.