Image copyright Google Image caption Two women were in the house on The Avenue in Leigh

Police are hunting a masked gunman who barged into a house and threatened two women before demanding cash.

The man first rang the doorbell before pushing his way into the home on The Avenue in Leigh, Wigan.

He fled empty handed but police said the women were left "shaken" by the "frightening ordeal".

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for information about the daylight break-in, which happened at 10:00 GMT on 23 December.

Det Con Alistair MacMillan said he was confident people would have seen the offender and urged people to pass on any CCTV footage.

The suspect was described as white, 5ft 7in, wearing black and speaking with a local accent.

He was seen fleeing on foot along The Avenue in the direction of Leigh.