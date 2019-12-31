Image copyright Google Image caption The explosion happened in Crowther Avenue in Salford

Several homes had to be evacuated after a car exploded on a street in Greater Manchester.

Residents in Crowther Avenue, Ordsall, Salford, spent the night in a nearby hotel until the area was made safe, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force has launched an investigation but the cause of the explosion on Monday evening remains unexplained.

It happened just before midnight. There were no reports of any injuries, the force said.