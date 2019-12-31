Image copyright Google Image caption Two masked men were seen fleeing through the back entrance of Pristine Dental Laboratory

Two masked men are being hunted by police after a dental surgery was torched in a "premeditated" arson.

Police said the pair were in the surgery on Plodder Lane in Farnworth, Bolton for 10 minutes before a loud bang at 12:20 GMT on 27 December.

The suspects were seen fleeing through the rear entrance of Pristine Dental Laboratory after the "large explosion".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the surgery suffered severe damage in the fire before it was extinguished.

GMP said the men got in through the building's rear entrance.

One was wearing a long sleeved padded jacket with an emblem on the left breast and a hood over his head.

The other wore a fur-lined hooded waist length coat with an emblem on the left upper arm.

Det Sgt Samantha Parry said: "This was a premeditated arson attack that caused severe damage to the premises and buildings surrounding it."