M66 drink-driver had no front tyres
- 2 January 2020
A man who was stopped on the motorway because he was driving a car with no front tyres was six times over the limit.
The driver was pulled over on the M66 in the early hours of New Year's Day and was detained at the roadside for drink-driving.
North West Motorway Police shared photos of the car, describing it as "unbelievable".
In a tweet, the force said: "You can see why it came to our notice."