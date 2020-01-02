Bury scrapyard fire: Large plumes of smoke seen over town
- 2 January 2020
A large fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Greater Manchester.
Fire crews are tackling the blaze in Pimhole Road, Bury.
Large plumes of smoke have been billowing over the town and people living nearby have been warned to stay indoors with windows shut.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines were at the blaze and it added it was "approximately 30m (98ft) by 30m and reaching 10m high".
Some people on social media reported hearing explosions coming from the site.