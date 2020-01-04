Woman charged with attempted murder after midnight barbecue
- 4 January 2020
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after police were called to a barbecue taking place in the early hours.
Police went to a house in Radnormere Drive, Cheadle Hulme, shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Lisa Walmsley, of Radnormere Drive, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
The 50-year-old is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.