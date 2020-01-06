Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Michael Mairs never recovered from his injuries and died on 28 October

A man has been charged with the murder of a wheelchair user who died after being attacked in a town centre.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Mairs died three weeks after being attacked in Warrington on 6 October.

Cheshire Police said Daniel Sharples, 37 and of Grisedale Avenue in the town, was remanded in custody at Liverpool Crown Court, ahead of a trial in May.

The family of Mr Mairs said his death had had "a massive effect... on those who loved and knew him".

"The last few months have been such a difficult time to try and come to terms with the loss of our father," they added in a statement.