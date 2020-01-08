Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found at an address on Forester Hill Avenue

Five people have been arrested following the death of a man who was found with a head injury at a house.

The man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was discovered by paramedics at an address in Forester Hill Avenue, Bolton at about 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

He was treated at the scene but died later in hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

Four men, aged between 20 and 39, and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Det Insp Gareth Davies said officers were "working hard to provide much-needed answers for the man's loved ones".

He added that police were "particularly interested" to hear from witnesses to "an assault or altercation on Deal Street, close to the junction with Rishton Lane in Bolton" at about 12:30 on Tuesday.