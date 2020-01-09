Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Police say they have evidence the Sinaga targeted at least 190 victims

Police have warned social media users to avoid identifying victims of serial sexual predator Reynhard Sinaga.

Sinaga, 36, lured 48 men from outside Manchester clubs to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them.

On Monday, he was jailed for life with a 30-year minimum for 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes.

Victims of sexual offices have a lifelong right to anonymity. Any post which identifies potential victims constitutes a criminal offence.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "We are aware of a number of social media posts circulating which may identify potential victims of sexual offences in connection with the live investigation into Reynhard Sinaga.

"We would like to stress that, under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2000, victims of sexual offices have a lifelong right to anonymity and therefore any post which identifies victims of sexual offences constitutes a criminal offence.

"Additionally these posts risk jeopardising an ongoing investigation into serious crime.

"Please be mindful when sharing any social media posts."

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Police say they have evidence Sinaga assaulted at least 190 victims, but many have not been identified

Sinaga would wait for men leaving nightclubs and bars before leading them to his flat in Montana House, Princess Street, often with the offer of somewhere to have a drink or call a taxi.

He drugged his victims before assaulting them while they were unconscious, and filmed the attacks.

When the victims woke up many of them had no memory of what had happened.

Police say they have evidence Sinaga targeted at least 190 victims, but they have been unable to identify a further 70 victims.