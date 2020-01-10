Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene

A man in his 20s was killed when he crashed a car into railings and a lamp-post after a police pursuit.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was in a Volkswagen Golf which failed to stop and drove off.

Officers lost the vehicle, but found it a short time later at 01:00 GMT on the A6 in Bolton after it had crashed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision is being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

A number of roads remain closed nearby as officers continue to investigate.