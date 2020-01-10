Man dies after Bolton police pursuit crash
A man in his 20s was killed when he crashed a car into railings and a lamp-post after a police pursuit.
Greater Manchester Police said the man was in a Volkswagen Golf which failed to stop and drove off.
Officers lost the vehicle, but found it a short time later at 01:00 GMT on the A6 in Bolton after it had crashed.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision is being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
A number of roads remain closed nearby as officers continue to investigate.