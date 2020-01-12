Image copyright Gareth Clements HO Image caption Martyn Hett was one of 22 people killed in the attack on 22 May 2017 at the end of the Ariana Grande concert

Concert venues and sports stadiums could soon get airport-style checks after the government backed "Martyn's Law" security measures.

It follows a campaign by the mother of Manchester Arena bomb victim Martyn Hett, who died in the 2017 attack.

Security Minister Brandon Lewis said the prime minister was "100%" behind the plans for bag searches and metal detectors at UK venues.

Manchester City Council last week said it was set to adopt Martyn's Law early.

Mr Hett's mother Figen Murray, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, has been lobbying the government to bring in the anti-terror security measures.

No timetable has yet been set by the government, but Ms Murray welcomed the move.

Image caption Figen Murray said she was "delighted" over the government's backing of Martyn's Law

Her son, aged 29, was one of 22 people who died when Salman Abedi blew himself up at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.

Mr Lewis said: "The prime minister, home secretary and I are all 100% behind Figen and are working to improve security measures at public venues and spaces."

He added: "I am pleased that last week Manchester City Council announced new licensing rules, but we are committed to going further and making Martyn's Law a reality for all public venues across the UK."

'Fitting tribute'

Ms Murray told the BBC: "I am absolutely delighted.

"I met with Mr Lewis a few weeks ago but did not realise they were moving things on so quickly.

"If the government do make this a reality than it will be a fitting tribute to not only Martyn but all those who died that night."

Manchester City Council is aiming to be the first to bring in the changes by adopting new licensing rules.