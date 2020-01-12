Image copyright Google Image caption The elderly woman was robbed at her home in Purbeck Drive when two burglars broke in as she watched TV

An 85-year-old woman has been robbed in her home by two masked burglars wielding a metal bar, police said.

She was dragged upstairs and threatened in the "horrendous attack" in Purbeck Drive, Bolton, on Saturday evening.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said she was pushed to the ground and one robber put his hand over her mouth to silence her cries for help.

They ransacked her home and stole cash and jewellery. GMP said she was left "incredibly shaken" but not badly hurt.

The pair, whose hands and faces were covered, broke in between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT as she watched TV. She managed to raise the alarm when they left.

Det Insp John Davies said: "This was a horrendous attack on an elderly woman in her own home, the place where you should feel safe, and we're doing everything we can to find the men responsible.

"The woman bravely tried to shout for help but one of the robbers put his hand over her mouth in an attempt to silence her.

"Thankfully she wasn't seriously injured and is recovering with her family but she has been left incredibly shaken by this ordeal. "