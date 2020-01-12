Manchester

Rochdale canal attack: Man charged over attempted rape

  • 12 January 2020
The dog walker was attacked by the side of the Rochdale canal Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was attacked along this stretch of the Rochdale Canal as she walked her dog

A man has been charged with the attempted rape of a woman who out walking her dog by a canal in Rochdale.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was left "incredibly shaken" after being attacked with a man with a knife.

She fought him off and he suffered a stab wound in the 18:20 GMT attack near Blue Pit Mill on 6 January.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted rape, robbery, assault and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The man, of no fixed abode, is due to appear on Monday at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

