Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked along this stretch of the Rochdale Canal as she walked her dog

A man has been charged with the attempted rape of a woman who out walking her dog by a canal in Rochdale.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was left "incredibly shaken" after being attacked with a man with a knife.

She fought him off and he suffered a stab wound in the 18:20 GMT attack near Blue Pit Mill on 6 January.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted rape, robbery, assault and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The man, of no fixed abode, is due to appear on Monday at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.