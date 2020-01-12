Image copyright @manctraffic Image caption Part of Piccadilly Gardens was cordoned off after the stabbings

A man has been Tasered and arrested after four people were stabbed in a city centre.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports that people had been stabbed in Market Street in Manchester at about 18:20 GMT on Sunday.

Four people were injured and one was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. Police said a Taser was deployed during the arrest.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public," a police spokesman said.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage or information is urged to contact police."

Part of Piccadilly Gardens was cordoned off and Metrolink services were affected by the stabbings.

But Transport for Greater Manchester tweeted that roads had reopened at about 21:00.