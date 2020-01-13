Image copyright SWNS/GMP Image caption Michael Crompton (left) went to Reynhard Sinaga's flat after his phone ran out of battery

A clubber who turned down a drink from serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga has spoken of his "lucky escape".

Michael Crompton, 26, went to Sinaga's flat to charge his phone after meeting him in a takeaway during a night out.

Sinaga lured young men to his Manchester flat, where he spiked their drinks and abused them as they lay unconscious. He was convicted of 136 rapes and jailed for at least 30 years.

Mr Crompton said Sinaga was "weird" and "something told me I needed to leave".

Mr Crompton, a lighting technician from Whitefield, Greater Manchester, said he met the Indonesian postgraduate student in the early hours.

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Sinaga raped his victims at his city centre home

Mr Crompton told the BBC: "I had become separated from my friends and needed a phone charger.

"I thought it was a bit odd that he was offering for me to go to his flat but he seemed so small and inoffensive that I thought I would have no problems if I had to take him on.

"I went with him to his flat, which I remember as being quite nice and tidy. He offered me a drink, but I thought it was a bit odd that he was sober at the time so I turned it down.

"He came across as a bit weird - kind of creepy.

"Something told me I just had to get out of there. My phone was charged so I did."

He added: "It was always my plan to just leave and not stay.

"But I look back and think what a lucky escape I had."