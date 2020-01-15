Image copyright ASP Image caption Police cordoned off Market Street near the tram stop

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing in which five people were hurt.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Market Street in Manchester at about 18:20 GMT on Sunday.

City centre councillor Pat Karney tweeted it was "a rough sleeper feuding with other rough sleepers", and it left five people needing medical treatment.

The 30-year-old has been charged with serious assault, Greater Manchester Police said.

All of those taken to hospital have now been discharged, police added.

Part of Piccadilly Gardens was cordoned off and Metrolink services were disrupted following the incident.