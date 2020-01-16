Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The 36-year-old student was found guilty of luring 48 men to his Manchester flat

A man jailed for 136 rapes is to have his sentence reviewed at the Court of Appeal after a referral by the Attorney General.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of luring 48 men to his Manchester flat, where he filmed himself sexually assaulting and raping them.

The student, described as Britain's "most prolific rapist", was ordered to serve a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Court of Appeal judges could increase his jail term to a whole life sentence.

A whole life sentence means the crime is so serious the offender will never be released from prison and is usually only given for the most serious cases of murder.

"Sinaga carried out an egregious number of attacks, over a prolonged period of time causing substantial pain and psychological suffering to his victims," Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said in a statement.

"It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence," he said.

He referred the case to senior judges under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had written to the Attorney General regarding the case which was "unprecedented in CPS history".

Sinaga targeted at least 190 victims and was "the most prolific rapist in British legal history", the CPS said when he was sentenced on 6 January.

The post-graduate student, who was living in Manchester, would wait for men leaving nightclubs and bars before leading them to his flat in Montana House, Princess Street.

He drugged his victims before assaulting them while they were unconscious.

Judge Suzanne Goddard QC described him as "an evil serial sexual predator" and said he had shown "not a jot of remorse" during his trials, which took place across 18 months at Manchester Crown Court.