Image copyright Lancashire County Cricket Club Image caption An artist's impression shows the plans for Old Trafford

A new stand to increase seating capacity to 29,500 at Lancashire County Cricket Club has been approved.

The 3,500-seater stand will replace the "dated" Red Rose Suite at Old Trafford which hosted the most matches in this year's Cricket World Cup.

Club chief executive Daniel Gidney said acquiring the 2023 Ashes Test match was conditional on additional capacity.

Once the stand is completed, the club said it will be "one of the largest cricket stadiums in the country".

The new stand plans include a heritage museum.

In April, club announced an operating profit of £2,387,000 for 2018 - an increase on the previous year.

This summer, Old Trafford hosted six World Cup games including the India v Pakistan match, which attracted 700,000 ticket requests and a huge global TV audience.

Trafford councillors also granted the club's expansion plan for the Hilton Garden Inn hotel.