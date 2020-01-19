A woman has been killed in a crash in Stockport.

The 28-year-old died after the Volkswagen Polo she was driving crashed head-on with a Skoda on the A555, shortly after 02:30 GMT.

A 41-year-old man who was was driving the Skoda is seriously injured in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police urged anyone who saw the cars before the crash, or has dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact officers.

PC Suzanne Keenan said: "This tragic incident sadly cost the life of a young woman and has left a man with serious injuries.

"Our thoughts are with both of their families during this devastating time. Our officers are working strenuously to find out what led to this collision."