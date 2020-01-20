Image copyright Police handout Image caption The body of Garrick Bates was found at Sand Street, Stalybridge

A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Greater Manchester.

The body of Garrick Bates, 47, was found at Sand Street, Stalybridge following reports of concern for the welfare of a man on Friday evening.

Daryl Masters, 24, of Old Road, Dukinfield is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

Two men aged 37 and 44, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail, police said.

Paying tribute to Mr Bates, his family said he was "loud, jolly, bubbly and sociable" and was "proud as punch" of his 23 years' service in the Army.