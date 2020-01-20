Man arrested after girl, 16, raped in Rochdale alleyway
- 20 January 2020
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was raped in an alleyway in Greater Manchester.
The 16-year-old was attacked near Birch Road in Wardle, Rochdale, at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody for questioning.
Supt Richard Hunt said the victim was being supported by specialist officers and praised her for her bravery during the investigation.