Image caption Fire wardens are patrolling the apartment blocks round-the-clock with air horns

Residents in two Manchester apartment blocks are paying £10,000 a week for fire wardens to patrol the corridors with air horns.

The "waking watch" at Albion Works in the city centre was introduced because the fire alarm could not be heard inside the flats.

Management company RMG said the new evacuation plan was the result of a "problem with the building's cladding".

The 24-hour patrols will continue until a new fire alarm system is installed.

Resident Emma Tudor said: "I don't think it should have got to the point where the alarm system is human rather than electronic."

Image copyright Google Image caption RMG manages two of the five buildings at Albion Works in Ancoats

The Residential Management Group (RMG) said it had acted on safety advice from the fire service, surveyors and fire engineers regarding the timber and foam cladding.

"Before the problem with the cladding was identified the fire alarm did not have a requirement to be heard within the apartments because the policy in the event of an emergency was for residents to stay put," said RMG operations director Justin Herbert.

"Our work with the fire service over the recent months has been to ensure the safety of residents is priority.

"Following checks carried out in conjunction with the fire service, although the alarm can be heard, there was a concer n it could not be heard to the highest level of the requirements and therefore to maintain the safety it was instructed for the alarm to be extended further inside of the apartments."

The two Albion Works buildings out of five at managed by RMG in Ancoats contain a total of 182 flats with 364 residents.

The patrols, which began at the start of December, are covered by five wardens at a time working 12-hour shifts with the costs covered by an extra service charge and from the residents' reserve fund.

RMG said there is no time frame to install a new fire alarm system and is waiting for plans to be approved by the fire service.