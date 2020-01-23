Image copyright Police handout Image caption Mitchell McGivern was found guilty of murder and ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years

A man who murdered a pillion passenger by deliberately ramming his car at speed into the back of a motorbike has been detained for life.

Mitchell McGivern, 18, "intentionally targeted" the bike in Salford because of a feud with the rider and passenger Luke Fleming, 20, in May 2019.

Mr Fleming suffered head injuries and died in hospital six days later.

Mitchell was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years after he was found guilty of murder at Manchester Crown Court.

His sentence will start at a young offender institution.

McGivern, of Dowley Gap Road, Worsley, was cleared of attempting to murder the motorbike rider but convicted of grievous bodily harm and sentenced to six years in custody to run concurrently.

Image caption Luke Fleming was left with serious head injuries

Police said McGivern had had previous altercations with Mr Fleming and the rider and intentionally targeted the bike on 11 May.

He travelled at speed behind the motorbike in Eastham Way, Little Hulton, then accelerated into the back of it.

Police said it shoved the motorbike off the road and it became wedged into the front of his car before they ploughed into a petrol pump on a garage forecourt.

"This was a sickening incident that has caused immense distress and agony for the family of a young man who was so cruelly murdered," senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said.