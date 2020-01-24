Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tehyah's father Aaron Miller described the move to keep her care in place as "a big relief"

The family of a nine-year-old girl with severe brain damage has been told her care package will be restored ahead of an independent review.

Tehyah Solan-Clarke, from Saddleworth, suffered damage to 90% of her brain as a result of strokes in 2014.

Her care was due to end on Tuesday, before Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams' intervention led NHS bosses to agree to meet her family.

It has now been agreed her previous care arrangements will be continued.

Tehyah, who cannot communicate or feed herself, had been provided with 74 hours a week of "end of life care", funded by Oldham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), due to her original prognosis.

Family members said they were informed in July 2019 that she no longer met qualifying criteria for that care and "never really had".

As a result, they said her daytime care hours were removed immediately and they were told her overnight care would end earlier this week.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tehyah Solan-Clarke's care package will be restored ahead of an independent review, it has been agreed

A meeting was set up between the family, NHS bosses and MP Ms Abrahams seeking a fresh approach.

A spokesman for the CCG said the meeting had been "positive" and they had "agreed to take a fresh look at the care package that Tehyah receives".

An independent review involving NHS England would decide on the long-term arrangements, but until then Teyah's existing care package would remain in place, he added.

Tehyah's father Aaron Miller said: "It's a big relief. We really didn't know what was going to happen. They were reasonable with us and it's a bit more breathing space.

"The feeling is a bit 50:50 really as we don't know what's going to happen in the end. But it shouldn't be too long now and we are pleased."