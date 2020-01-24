Image copyright GMP Image caption Miah Uddin and Adam Ward acted "without regard for their own personal safety"

Two tram workers who restrained a man who tried to kill three people in a frenzied knife attack at a railway station have been given bravery awards.

Metrolink staff Miah Uddin and Adam Ward helped pin down knifeman Mahdi Mohamud at Manchester Victoria station.

The 26-year-old had stabbed a couple and then attacked police sergeant Lee Valentine on New Year's Eve 2018.

Greater Manchester Police's Chief Constable said the pair had "demonstrated extreme courage".

Mohamud, who shouted "long live the caliphate" as he launched his attack, was later detained for a minimum of 11 years after admitting at Manchester Crown Court three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence.

He had stabbed and slashed the couple before attacking Sgt Valentine, who was trying to apprehend him.

Officers later recovered a large amount of "terrorism mindset material", including images and a document about how to carry out knife attacks.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins presented Mr Ward and Mr Uddin with Police Public Bravery Awards for the part they played in Mohamud's arrest, alongside four British Transport Police officers.

Recalling the attack, Mr Uddin said he "didn't think about what I was doing, I just instantly knew I needed to help".

He added that receiving the award "was a proud night for me and my family".

Mr Ward said: "I just heard a scream and knew I had to try and help somehow. I ended up running towards the incident.

"I can only thank my colleague and the BTP officers for having the same reaction."

Image caption Mahdi Mohamud was convicted of attempted murder and a terror offence

Mr Hopkins said: "Without their valuable assistance there could have been further or more life-threatening injuries and their actions can only be described as brave, selfless and highly commendable.

"As soon as they heard the screams they demonstrated extreme courage."