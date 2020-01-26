Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was hit in Manchester Road, Altrincham

A 52-year-old man has died after being hit by a car, police have said.

The man was struck by a Volkswagen Golf in Manchester Road, Altrincham, at about 03:00 GMT and he was taken to hospital where he later died.

A silver taxi was in the area at the time and may have witnessed crash, police said as they appealed for the driver to come forward.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.