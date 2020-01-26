Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Altrincham
- 26 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 52-year-old man has died after being hit by a car, police have said.
The man was struck by a Volkswagen Golf in Manchester Road, Altrincham, at about 03:00 GMT and he was taken to hospital where he later died.
A silver taxi was in the area at the time and may have witnessed crash, police said as they appealed for the driver to come forward.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.