Image copyright Family handout Image caption Student Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed to death in Hale Barns

A teenager cleared of lying to police over the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Yousef Makki has lost a High Court bid to protect his identity.

Known as Boy B, he turned 18 last week but wanted to extend his anonymity until he finishes his education in November 2021.

But Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed the application, saying it was justified by "public interest in open justice".

Boy B cannot yet be named while his lawyers appeal against the decision.

Yousef Makki died in a fight with his friend, Joshua Molnar, now 18, in Hale Barns, Cheshire in March 2019.

Image caption An order protecting the identity of Joshua Molnar was lifted in October 2019

Molnar was cleared of murder and manslaughter after the jury accepted that he acted in self-defence. But he was detained for eight months after he admitted possessing a knife and perverting the course of justice.

He was known as Boy A during the trial and was named in October after a judge lifted an order protecting his anonymity.

Boy B, whose anonymity was due to automatically expire when he turned 18, was acquitted of perverting the course of justice but admitted possession of a flick knife and was given a four-month detention order.

In her ruling, Mrs Justice Steyn said: "The most significant aggravating feature was that (Boy B) bought the knife with which Yousef was killed."

She added "the prospect of being named in court, with the accompanying disgrace, is a powerful deterrent" to others.

Watchdog probe

Cheshire Constabulary is under investigation for its response to incidents prior to Yousef's death, a police watchdog has also confirmed.

The probe was launched after the force voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Yousef's family said they were "encouraged" by the news.

"We trust that they will now conduct a thorough and independent investigation into what happened," they said in a statement.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki's sister Jade Akoum, centre, and mum Debbie Makki, right, say they are "encouraged that we are now moving forward"

Greater Manchester Police's professional standards branch is assessing whether to make a similar referral "with regards to any conduct issues in relation to this investigation".

An IOPC spokesperson said it had launched an "independent investigation" but the incidents referred to did not involve Yousef or the criminal investigation into his death.