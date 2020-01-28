Image copyright Google Image caption Manchester Crown Court heard Luke Crompton posted messages "dripping with hate and contempt"

A man who posted hundreds of "vile and hateful" posts on a Russian social media site has been spared jail.

Luke Crompton, 30, admitted encouraging terrorism recklessly by posting messages "dripping with hate and contempt" on VK, a site similar to Facebook, in 2018.

Manchester Crown Court heard he had a low IQ and was "exploited" online by "unscrupulous individuals".

Crompton, of Tyldesley, Wigan, was handed a two-year community order.

Judge Patrick Field QC said the posts, over a period of about nine months, were "deeply offensive" and "dripping with hate and contempt for Jews, Muslims and black people".

"They included praise for those who believed in white supremacy and they, in part, encouraged terrorism against Jews, Muslims and black people, encouraged people to kill them, to attack their religions and to burn their religious buildings," he said.

'Liable to radicalisation'

Alaric Bassano, prosecuting, told the court all the experts who had spoken to Crompton agreed there was an "obsessional quality" to his actions and his limitations, including social isolation and an inability to form friendships and relationships, were likely to have played a part in his behaviour.

David Bentley QC, defending, said while the posts were "hateful" Crompton was "functioning effectively as a 10-year-old" and had been targeted online by people he believed had a genuine interest in him and was "adamant" he did not hold racist or homophobic views.

"He did not present as harbouring racist and offensive views and, in my opinion, would lack the intellect and sophistication to conceal them."

Sentencing, Judge Field said he had been advised "because of your vulnerability, you are liable to exploitation and radicalisation that might well occur in a prison environment and this would reduce the prospect of rehabilitation and increase the risk you pose to others".