Image copyright GMP Image caption Mohammed Choudhry stabbed his wife to death

A man who murdered his wife by using four knives to stab her 75 times in a "harrowing" attack has been jailed.

Mohammed Choudhry killed Saima Riaz, 33, at their house in Rochdale in the early hours of 23 April.

Choudhry was seen stabbing his wife in the rear yard before dragging her into the kitchen. Police said she suffered more than 75 separate stab wounds.

He was found guilty of murder and jailed at Manchester Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Greater Manchester Police said Choudhry, 36, of Royal Street in Smallbridge, and mother-of-three Ms Riaz had been together for 13 years.

Emergency services found four blood-stained knives at the scene.

Insp Daniel Clegg said it was "a brutal and unrelenting attack committed against a defenceless woman".

"This was the person whom he should have loved and cherished, but killed during a violent rampage in the most appalling manner and the fact that he used four separate knives to carry out his attack is truly harrowing," he said.