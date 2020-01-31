Image copyright Police handout Image caption Chervon Pinnock denied murder and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm, but he was found guilty after a trial

A ninth male has been given a life sentence for murdering an 18-year-old during a dispute between rival gangs.

Sait Mboob was "chased down" and stabbed to death in Moss Side, Manchester, on 8 August 2017.

Eight other gang members have already been jailed for life for murdering Mr Mboob, in two separate trials in 2018.

Chervon Pinnock, 22, of no fixed address, who had denied murder, was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years and 301 days.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sait Mboob was "chased down" and stabbed to death, said the CPS

He belonged to a rival group based in Ardwick and Longsight who "chased down" Mr Mboob in a "vicious" attack, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Pinnock and other members of his gang followed Mr Mboob and his friends from Great Western Street to Crosshill Street.

'Knives and machetes'

Mr Mboob and his friend were on foot. Pinnock was in a Mercedes, GMP said.

The car cornered Mr Mboob and his friends by parking at the entrance of a dead-end street off of Crosshill Street.

GMP said a number of the offenders jumped out of the car and attacked the group with knives and machetes, delivering a lethal stab wound to Mr Mboob and leaving three of his friends, two aged 17 and the other 18, with serious injuries.

"His attackers had violent intentions and came armed with knives and machetes and at least one hammer," Det Ch Insp Terry Crompton said.

"It was a brutal attack which tragically resulted in the death of Sait Mboob - a teenager whose life was ended far too soon."

Pinnock was also found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm, which he also denied.

He was sentenced to 11 years in jail for each count, to run concurrently.