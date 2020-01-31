Manchester

River Irwell body discovery treated as 'unexplained'

  • 31 January 2020
Image caption The body was pulled from a stretch of the River Irwell in Radcliffe

The death of a man whose body was recovered from a river in Greater Manchester is being treated as "unexplained", police said.

The body was pulled from the River Irwell near Peel Street in Radcliffe after officers were called to the area just before 09:00 GMT.

Road closures are in place and people have been advised by Greater Manchester Police to avoid the area.

The force has asked anyone with information to contact them.

