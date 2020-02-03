Image copyright GMP Image caption Elliott Cummings was caught as a result of one of his victims ripping off his woollen hat while being attacked

A "brutal" robber who strangled a man in front of his wife and daughter has been jailed for 14 years.

Elliott Cummings, 30, broke into his victim's house in Three Acres Lane, Cheadle Hulme as his family barricaded themselves in a bedroom.

He stole an Audi RS6 in the October 2018 robbery. Cummings kidnapped another man in Stockport and tortured him while demanding a £34,000 ransom.

He admitted false imprisonment and robbery at Manchester Crown Court.

Cummings, of Mull Avenue, Longsight broke into his first victim's house with three other masked men.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the terrified householder ran into the hallway and fought with Cummings, who tried to throttle him.

The victim was left seriously injured, police said.

'Dangerous man'

In November 2018, Cummings' gang kidnapped another man from his Stockport home.

GMP said he was tied up with brown tape, beaten, threatened and tortured for more than 24 hours.

Eventually the victim agreed to pay the ransom, which was then delivered to the gang.

GMP said he was not "gravely injured" physically in the attack.

Det Insp Gareth Davies said Cummings was a "dangerous man".

He added: "The brutality of Cumming's actions left one man seriously injured as his family helplessly watched on and another fearing for his life as he was tortured and threatened for over 24 hours."

Four others were jailed last month.