Image copyright GMP Image caption The toddler, who had just started to crawl, died in hospital on 1 March

A 14-month-old girl died after she suffered a catalogue of injuries at the hands of her father, a jury has heard.

Hollie Ashurst suffered bleeding on the brain and in the eyes, a broken ankle and two possible bite marks to her hand and thigh, a court was told.

Daniel Ashurst claimed a series of accidents had befallen his daughter at the family home in Fleming Court, Wigan, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The 33-year-old denies murdering his daughter.

Mr Ashurst initially told medics his daughter had tumbled down the stairs on 28 February 2019 but he provided "a rather different picture" seven months later, the court heard.

He said Hollie had fallen off the bed and although she seemed fine, he then found her shaking from "head to toe" on the stairs after he left her upstairs to go outside to the bin.

Mr Ashurst then alleged he slipped and dropped her as he picked her up, before she fell again when in her car seat as he braked hard while rushing to get her to hospital.

Image copyright Google Image caption Daniel Ashurst told medics his daughter fell down the stairs at the family home in Shevington, Wigan

"We suggest that account is a recent invention by this defendant," said Guy Gozem QC, prosecuting.

He added "the catalogue of injuries" indicates "they were deliberately inflicted on Hollie, including by shaking her".

The toddler died the following afternoon.

A Home Office pathologist concluded she died from head injuries, and noted older bleeding to the brain suggested other episodes of non-accidental injuries in the last few weeks of her life.

Mr Gozem said mental health records revealed Mr Ashurst, who was on medication for anxiety and depression, was concerned about his ability to cope with looking after Hollie owing to his partner's recent return to work.

The trial continues.