The Old Bailey heard the case concerns Hashem Abedi's "role in perpetrating" the attack

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber was "just as guilty" of the murder of the 22 people who died in the attack, his trial has heard.

Salman Abedi detonated a "large home-made improvised explosive device" outside an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

His brother Hashem Abedi is standing trial at the Old Bailey over his "role in perpetrating these terrible events".

He denies the murder of 22 people and the attempted murder of others.

Duncan Penny QC told the Old Bailey the siblings spent "months" planning the attack.

Hashem, 22, has also denied conspiring with his brother Salman to cause an explosion.

The jury was told Salman detonated a "large home-made improvised explosive device" packed with shrapnel outside the concert.

Mr Penny said the effects of the attack had been "both sudden and lethal" and police had identified "nearly 1,000 victims".

In addition to the 22 people, including seven children, who died, a total of 264 "were physically injured", he said, while 670 more had since "reported psychological trauma as a result of these events".

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Mr Penny said the explosion was the "culmination of months of planning and preparation by the two of them".

The brothers worked together in the run-up to the attack, he said, sourcing chemicals and experimenting with metal containers to create improvised bombs, and purchasing screws and nails to use as "anti-personnel shrapnel".

He said they had also obtained an address in north Manchester where they could create the bomb and bought a Nissan Micra car to use as a "de-facto storage facility".

He said the resulting device was "packed with lethal shrapnel and detonated in the middle of a crowd in a very public area - the intention being to kill and to inflict maximum damage".

Mr Penny said the brothers had not had a specific target and the final destination had been chosen by Salman Abedi alone, but they had a "shared goal [to] kill, main and injure as many people as possible".

As a result, "the law is that Hashem Abedi is just as responsible for this atrocity… as surely as if he had selected the target and detonated the bomb himself," the prosecutor said.

Jurors were shown a map of the city with locations such as Manchester Arena, the Arndale Centre and Victoria Station identified.

Mr Penny said the arena was "one of the busiest and one of the largest" in Europe and had been filled with the American singer's "large and diverse fan base" on the night of the attack.

He said the foyer outside it was "busy and heavily congested with people" as the crowd left the venue at about 22:30 BST and in their "midst… carrying a heavy rucksack that contained a homemade bomb… was Salman Abedi".

He added that such was the "ferocity of the explosion" that it "dismembered" the bomber and left a scene "of destruction and chaos".