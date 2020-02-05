Image copyright GMP Image caption Greater Manchester Police said working on paper was part of its "robust contingency plans"

Officers at one of the UK's largest police forces are being forced to work on paper due to a computer malfunction.

The problem arose during a "pre-planned upgrade" to Greater Manchester Police's new computer system, called iOPS, which was brought in six months ago.

It is said to be affecting part of the system known as PoliceWorks, which is used by frontline officers to input data and search for information.

The force said the glitch had no impact on its response times.

A statement from the force said technicians had "identified some data inputting system errors" and "robust contingency plans" were being "successfully executed".

It said officers were still able to view all information in the system but admitted part of the contingency plans to record data involved "officers using paper".

The statement added the force was working "closely" with isuppliers and "reviewing all options" in order to get back to business as usual.