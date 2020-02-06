Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency patients are still being accepted at Wigan Infirmary

Appointments at three hospitals in Wigan have been cancelled because of a computer problem.

Non-urgent and outpatient appointments at Wigan Infirmary, Leigh Infirmary and Wrightington Hospital are affected.

Emergency patients are still being accepted at Wigan Infirmary's Accident and Emergency department, but out-patients are asked not to attend.

The fault, which began at 09:30 GMT on Wednesday, is causing "disruption to services" across all sites.

In a statement Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust said it was working to fix the IT infrastructure issue which is also causing disruption to the hospitals' radiology departments.

In a tweet the trust said: "We would like to thank all our staff during this period of disruption, we appreciate all their continued hard work during this time to ensure patient safety remains paramount."

Anyone who needs urgent health advice is advised to call NHS 111.