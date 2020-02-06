Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Penny said Hashem Abedi created the account two months before the attack

The brother of the Manchester Arena attacker bought a bomb-making chemical using an email address which translated from Arabic as "to slaughter we have come", a court has been told.

Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

Hashem Abedi has denied playing a role in the attack which killed 22 people.

His Old Bailey trial heard he created a Gmail account which used the Arabic phrase "bedab7jeana" in March 2017.

The 22-year-old denies 22 counts of murder, along with charges of attempted murder and conspiring to cause an explosion.

The jury has been told the attack was the culmination of months of planning, experimentation and preparation by the brothers, involving multiple purchases of chemicals.

Duncan Penny QC, prosecuting, said the account styled "bedab7ieana" was created on 20 March 2017 in Hulme Market, Manchester, where analysis of telephone and number-plate evidence has placed Hashem Abedi.

The following month, he said, the email address was provided to Amazon when a successful purchase of hydrogen peroxide was made from an IP address at a restaurant where the 22-year-old worked as a delivery driver.

Mr Penny said a "literal translation" from Arabic of the phrase was "to slaughter we have come" and when the Abedi family home in Fallowfield was searched after the attack, the address was found on a torn-up note in a bin outside.

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Later, the jury was told the brothers' plans to stockpile chemicals were "thrown into disarray" when they crashed a car they had been using to transport them.

Mr Penny said their Toyota Aygo, which they had bought for £250, was written off in the crash in Fallowfield on 23 March 2017.

He said they had reacted "unkindly to the interest of others in the collision and were abusive to the other driver", and witnesses noticed a number of cardboard boxes in the back seat.

He added that there had been attempts to remove the labels on the boxes when it was discovered the Aygo could not be repaired.

Mr Penny also told the jury about a Nissan Micra, which the brothers had on 13 and 14 April and has previously been described as a "de-facto storage facility".

The car - which was found in Rusholme, Manchester, after the bombing - had Hashem Abedi's fingerprints inside, along with bags of screws and nails handled by the defendant and more than 10 litres of sulphuric acid in the boot, he said.

He said further examination found traces of the chemical compound used in the explosion "on the driver's seat and in other areas of the car", adding: "Has all this happened under this defendant's nose without him realising anything about what was really going on, as he was later to claim?"

The case continues.