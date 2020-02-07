Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption IT teacher Michael Stone abused the 12-year-old pupil after lessons and on day trips in his car

A married secondary schoolteacher who sexually abused a vulnerable pupil in his bed and in a classroom has been jailed.

Michael Stone, 68, of Silverdale Close, Frodsham, was jailed for 11 indecent assaults on the 12-year-old Liverpool schoolgirl in the 1990s.

The victim, who kept the year-long abuse secret, came forward after watching a programme about paedophiles.

Stone was jailed for six-and-a-half years at Liverpool Crown Court.

'Targeted and groomed'

The IT teacher began abusing the "particularly vulnerable" victim at Lee Manor High School, where he worked for 27 years.

Stone told her they were in a "special relationship" and within months sexually assaulted her a classroom.

Sarah Holt, prosecuting, said he had "targeted and groomed" the girl, by buying her perfume and being there for her "when things were difficult at home".

The abuse continued in his car and he took her to his home in Frodsham while his wife was out, the court heard.

Judge Gary Woodhall said: "At the time she believed she was consenting and engaged in a normal mutual relationship."

Stone denied all the offences, only admitting to giving the girl "pecks" on the cheek about a dozen times.

Speaking at court, the victim made a statement "for the little girl she used to be".

"She lost more than me; she lost her innocence and her childhood," she said.

"She's gone, and for that I can never forgive or forget."

The school closed in August 2000.